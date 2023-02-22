HSBC says pre-tax profits slip to $17.5b in 2022

HONG KONG, Feb 21: Banking giant HSBC on Tuesday announced a dip in 2022 pre-tax profits last year, calling the ongoing impact of Covid-19 the main factor in its financial performance.





The Asia-focused lender said it made $17.5 billion before tax, down more than seven percent on-year, while reported revenue increased four percent to $51.7 billion.







In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, HSBC detailed the tough global economic climate international banks are facing.







It cited renewed virus outbreaks in Hong Kong and mainland China as denting last year's economic growth.





It added that global uncertainty sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, elevated inflation and rising interest rates contributed to a difficult financial environment that it expects will spill into 2023's earnings and even eclipse the toll of the pandemic.







a cost of living crisis affecting many of our customers and colleagues," Mark Tucker, the group's chairman said in a statement.

"We are already seeinga cost of living crisis affecting many of our customers and colleagues," Mark Tucker, the group's chairman said in a statement.





However, after-tax profits rose $2 billion to $16.7 billion, while fourth-quarter pre-tax profit nearly doubled from $2.5 billion to $5.2 billion.







"All of our businesses grew profits in 2022, and we maintained our strong capital, funding and liquidity positions," Tucker added.







The bank said last year reflected "a strong overall financial performance", and announced a full-year dividend of $0.32 per share.







At an event last month, Tucker said China's reopening and latest measures to stabilise its turbulent property market "will be positive for both its economy and the global economy". AFP