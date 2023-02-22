Video
Pacific Jeans to present 2nd Denim Innovation Night on 16th May

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Bangladesh Denim Expo is delighted to announce that the second Denim Innovation Night, presented by Pacific Jeans Limited will be held on the 16th of May 2023.

This highly anticipated event will be held as part of the 14th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo, the largest denim trade event in the region, taking place on the 16th and 17th May 2023, and will showcase the very latest in sustainably produced, innovative denim product, from Pacific Jeans Limited, one of Bangladesh's leading premium denim manufacturers, says a press release.

200 exhibitors displaying products across the four halls of the International Convention City Bashundhara, Dhaka, Bangladesh and an audience of some 10000 visitors anticipated.

The exclusive, invitation only event will play host to international buyers from established high street chains and middle-tier brands, heads of local sourcing offices for key target customers, international designers and product developers and international and national media.

Guests will be afforded the opportunity to witness first-hand the denim research, design and production innovation provided by the Bangladesh denim industry highlighting the breadth and depth of denim innovation available in the country - from fibre, through to fabrics, design, manufacture and finishing - a true 'top-to-toe' representation of the very best of Bangladesh's capabilities in the denim field.

The event will comprise of introductory speeches, a compelling, especially curated catwalk presentation of the finest denim product available from the country, and a lavish networking gala dinner, allowing invited guests and members of the Bangladesh denim community to integrate in an environment conducive to the development of lasting business relationships.

Pacific Jeans Limited is a world-class casual wear manufacturing company known for its state-of-the-art production facility, extensive and unique research and development centre, highly skilled human resources and sustainable and environmentally conscious initiatives.

Pacific Jeans Limited is the pioneer in manufacturing premium jeans in Bangladesh, exporting to over 50 countries. With a continuous focus on quality improvement and value addition, adoption of updated denim processing technology, commitment towards maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for workers and strict adherence to customer compliance requirements, the group has become one of the preferred suppliers to leading global fashion retailers.

'The second Denim Innovation Night will allow us the opportunity to present to an international audience the capabilities that the Bangladesh denim industry has to offer the global denim market. It is through events such as this that we are able to promote both the country and denim industry and change the perception of Bangladesh and to firmly establish the country as a leading powerhouse in the global denim supply chain' said Syed M Tanvir, Managing Director of Pacific Jeans.

The first edition of Denim Innovation Night was presented by Pacific Jeans during the Bangladesh Denim Expo back in 2017 which was widely acclaimed by international brands and retailers.


