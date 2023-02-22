BSEC appoints four  independent directors

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved the appointment of four new independent directors of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Monday.







In this list of independent directors, no older person got a chance. All four will join DSE as new faces.





Among them are the Hafiz Md Hasan Babu, Dean of Faculty of Engineering and Technology of Dhaka University, Abdullah Al Mahmud, Professor of Banking and Insurance Department of Dhaka University, Afzal Hossain, former secretary and chairman of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) and Rubaba Daula , Oracle Bangladesh Country Managing Director (Nepal & Bhutan).





According to a BSEC official letter the four independent directors will form the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. For the appointment of two more independent directors, this committee will send names of three candidates for each post to the BSEC for approval.





Earlier, the DSE had sent a list of 18 candidates to the BSEC. Among them, four have been selected as the bourse's independent directors for three-year tenure.





The DSE board consists of 13 directors. Among them seven are independent, five shareholders and strategic investors and an ex-officio managing director with voting rights.