Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 22 February, 2023, 9:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BDStall gets $100,000 investment from local financers

Published : Wednesday, 22 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

Online-based marketplace BDStall recently received $100,000 investment from a local investor, says a press release.

Muhammad Kamal Hossain, chief executive of BDStall confirmed this information.

Addressing the development, BDStall's Chief Executive Muhammad Kamal Hossain said: "We took the investment to ensure that our products reach people of all classes across the country and also to strengthen our technical infrastructure. All types of sellers, including small, medium, and corporates, will get global exposure for their products through our platform."

Investor Mahboob Shaheen, who is a senior lecturer at North-South University (NSU) said: "BDStall is a very old and renowned company. But they were unable to expand their business due to a lack of funds. I have joined the team mainly with the goal of change. Our aim is to ensure that the products being sold are of high quality. Expanding BDStall's business will be my main challenge."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tax receipts lag target by Tk 17,170cr in July-Jan
Pran joins Gulfood fair to boost exports to ME, Africa, Europe
Monthly sales revenue to cross Tk 300cr in Feb: BFS
Gopalganj farmers get AB Bank agri loan via smartcard
Q4'22 provision shortfall in 8 banks stands at Tk190.5b
India’s EV maker to set up e-trucks manufacturing unit in BD
South Korean envoy visits under construction Matarbari power plant
India’s Bengal Chamber interested to invest in Bangladesh EZs


Latest News
New quake hits Turkey and Syria, killing six
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Biden meets with Poland leader, set to speak on Ukraine war
Holy Shab-e-Barat on March 7
Nation recalls language heroes
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Four burnt in Narayanganj fire
Youth drowns in river while making TikTok video
Three police stations get new OCs
Most Read News
Quader wants Bangla among official UN languages
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
MWC 2023: Realme to reveal GT3 on February 28
3 killed, over 200 injured as new quake hits Turkey and Syria
Russia summons Bangladesh envoy over sanctioned ships dispute
Sheikh Mujib one of the key figures behind Language Movement: Joy
President-elect Sahabuddin hosts doa on Int'l Mother Language Day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft