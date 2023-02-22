BDStall gets $100,000 investment from local financers

Online-based marketplace BDStall recently received $100,000 investment from a local investor, says a press release.





Muhammad Kamal Hossain, chief executive of BDStall confirmed this information.





Addressing the development, BDStall's Chief Executive Muhammad Kamal Hossain said: "We took the investment to ensure that our products reach people of all classes across the country and also to strengthen our technical infrastructure. All types of sellers, including small, medium, and corporates, will get global exposure for their products through our platform."





Investor Mahboob Shaheen, who is a senior lecturer at North-South University (NSU) said: "BDStall is a very old and renowned company. But they were unable to expand their business due to a lack of funds. I have joined the team mainly with the goal of change. Our aim is to ensure that the products being sold are of high quality. Expanding BDStall's business will be my main challenge."