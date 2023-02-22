Luna Shamsuddoha a very bright name in business world: Dipu Moni

Luna Shamsuddoha as a very bright name in the business world, said Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni while addressing the TMGB-Luna Shamsuddoha Scholarship 2022 awarding ceremony at the Biswa Sahitya Kendra auditorium in the city recently.





"She (Luna) is not just a woman entrepreneur, but also a great industrialist in Bangladesh among both men and women, and in a field that is very modern," Dipu Moni said.





Technology Media Guild Bangladesh (TMGB) organized the event with its President Mohammad Kawshar Uddin in the chair.





Noting that in this world of technology, it is generally said that women are very few, the education minister said in the entrepreneurship and banking sectors, where women's presence is much lower than men, Luna has left her mark of excellence. Speaking on the occasion, Kawshar Uddin said he knew Luna Shamsuddoha, a renowned entrepreneur and technology pioneer, almost from the beginning of his journalistic career.





"Most of the women entrepreneurs I have met were usually involved in family businesses. But Luna Shamsuddoha was different. She has been running her own software company for a long time and has always been involved in various large-scale projects including working with World Bank, working on Digital Voter ID list," he added.





Prof Abdallah Abu Saeed, founder of Vishwa Sahitya Kendra, and late Luna Samsuddoha's daughter Reem Samsuddoha were present as special guests in the event.