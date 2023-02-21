Biden in surprise Kyiv visit, vows support as long as needed







Sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital as he was there, though there were no reports of Russian missile or air strikes.



"When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong," Biden said, praising Ukrainians for their bravery in resisting Russia's invasion.



"The cost that Ukraine has had to pay is extraordinarily high. Sacrifices have been far too great We know that there will be difficult days and weeks and years ahead."



The US president promised a further $500 million worth of weaponry, including artillery ammunition, anti-armour systems and air defence radars, plus tighter sanctions on Russia.



Zelensky told Biden his visit was "an extremely important sign of support for all Ukrainians."



The visit came a day before President Vladimir Putin was due to make a major address, expected to set out Russia's aims for the second year of what he now calls a proxy war against the armed might of the West.



"Of course for the Kremlin this will be seen as further proof that the United States has bet on Russia's strategic defeat in the war and that the war itself has turned irrevocably into a war between Russia and the West," said Tatiana Stanovaya, a Russian political analyst.



"Tomorrow's address was expected to be very hawkish,targeted at a demonstrative rupture of relations with the West. Now additional edits could be introduced to make it even tougher."



The anniversary has taken on more than symbolic significance, becoming what the West views as the principal motivation for the war's deadliest phase, with Moscow hurling thousands of conscripts and mercenaries into a winter offensive.



Russia has secured only scant gains so far in assaults in frozen trenches up and down the eastern front in recent weeks. Kyiv and the West see it as a push to give Putin victories to tout a year after he launched Europe's biggest war since World War Two.



Moscow received its own apparent signal of diplomatic support on Monday, with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi expected in the Russian capital for talks. In public, China has so far remained neutral over the conflict despite signing a "no limits" friendship pact with Russia weeks before the invasion.



Washington has said in recent days it is concerned Beijing could begin supplying Moscow with arms.



Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the United States was "in no position to make demands of China", and China's "comprehensive collaborative partnership with Russia" was a matter for two independent states.



Russia is trying to secure full control of two eastern provinces that form Ukraine's Donbas mining and industrial region. It has launched assaults at locations running from Kreminna in the north down to Vuhledar in the south, securing most of its recent gains around the mining city of Bakhmut.



Kyiv, which is absorbing a major influx of Western weaponry in coming months for a planned counter-offensive, has lately stuck mainly to defence on the battlefield, claiming to be inflicting huge casualties on the assaulting Russian forces.



