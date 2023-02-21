Video
Home Front Page

Now litigants can read HC judgment in Bangla

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent


The Supreme Court authority on Monday started a special technology service for the judiciary by which any person could able to see all judgments and orders published in English language on the Supreme Court website in Bengali language through using this technology.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique inaugurated this technology service in the afternoon at the Supreme Court.

Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hasan, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Ashfaqul Islam Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Jahangir Hossain, Registrar General of the Supreme Court Golam Rabbani, Registrar of High Court Division Md Moshiar Rahman, Appellate Division Registrar Mohammad Saifur Rahman, Special officer Moazzem Hoshain, Supreme Court Technology Committee members MM Morshed, Abdul Malek and Moinuddin Quader were present during the inauguration of this special service.

After the inauguration of this technology service, the Supreme Court administration said that from today all judgments and orders given in English language published on the Bangladesh Supreme Court website can be translated into Bengali with the help of Google technology.

This public-facing technology has been integrated into the website of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in such a way that any person can view any judgment or order passed in English language, no matter how large, translated into Bengali through using this technology.

The Supreme Court administration also said that a significant number of judges of both the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court regularly give judgments in Bengali.

It also said that the authority has earlier translated the English language judgments into Bengali from a long time ago through artificial intelligence technology called 'Amar Bhasha'.

However, the addition and inauguration of this technology today has added a timely new dimension to the history of the judiciary in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

