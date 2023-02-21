SSC examination begins Apr 30



Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Boards of Dhaka, Rajshahi, Cumilla, Jashore, Chottagram, Barishal, Sylhet, Dinajpur and Mymensingh have published the SSC exam routine on Monday.



The theoretical portion of the SSC exam will begin on April 30 and end on May 23. All exams will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm.



Bangla (Compulsory) First Paper will be held on April 30, Bangla (Compulsory) Second Paper on May 2, English (Compulsory) First Paper on May 3 and English (Compulsory) Second paper on May 7, Mathematics (Compulsory) on May 9, Information and Communications Techno-logy on May 10, Islam and Moral Education/ Hinduism/ Buddhism/ Christianity will be tested on May 11.



Physics, History of Bangladesh and World Civilization, Finance and Banking will be held on May 14, Home economics (theoretical), Agriculture (theoretical), Music (theoretical), Arabic, Sanskrit, Pali, Physical Education and Sports (theoretical) and Art and Culture (theoretical) will be held on May 15, Chemistry (theoretical), Civics and Citizenship and business initiatives on May 16, Geography and Environment will be held on May 17, Biology (theoretical) and Economics on May 18, Higher Mathematics on May 21, Accounting on May 22, and Bangladesh and World Introduction Examination will be held on May 23.



Usually the SSC examination is held in early February and the HSC examination in early April. However, due to the coronavirus infection situation the schedules were disrupted since March 2020.



