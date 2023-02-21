Video
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023
Home Front Page

Fakhrul admitted to hospital in city

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was urgently admitted to United Hospital Gulshan on Monday.

Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of BNP's media cell, told the Daily Observer, "Fakhrul Islam came to BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan on Monday around 12:30pm. There he felt ill. Then he was rushed to the United Hospital."

"After freed from jail on January 9 his physical complexity increased," he added.


