Policy drafted to curb plying of motorcycles on roads

To control the movement of motorcycles on roads the government has drafted a policy by restricting the maximum speed of motorcycles within the city including Dhaka will be 30kmph. Motorcycles of less than 126cc (engine capacity) cannot ply on highways. Also, no one can drive a motorcycle on the highway with a pillion rider.



A committee of 9 members led by Anisur Rahman, the Joint Secretary of Road Transport and Highways Department, has drafted the policy by adding these issues to control the movement of motorcycles. The committee has representatives from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET), Police and The Roads and Highways Department.



The policy, under the title 'Motorcycle Movement Policy, 2023,' may get approval soon, said officials of the Ministry.



The draft policy mentions three objectives-Reducing road accidents by regulating motorcycle traffic, encouraging safe use of motorcycles and relatively less risky use of motorcycles and raising awareness among motorcyclists.



According to Ministry of Road Transport sources, these two types of motorcycles - sporty and scooty - are used more in the world. Almost all motorcycles sold, marketed and on the road in Bangladesh are of the sporty category, which is relatively accident-prone. On the other hand, scooty motorcycles are relatively safe. For this, the policy has emphasized on the proliferation of scooty motorcycles and reducing the use of sporties.



According to the draft, sporty motorcycles are fast. The seats of these motorcycles are slightly angled to balance this speed. That is, theback side is high. On the other hand, scooty motorcycles are comfortable, fuel efficient and relatively low speed. The seat of these motorcycles is usually parallel to the ground. All in all they are easily controlled.



The draft stated that motorcycles are used for short distance travel for emergency purposes. But in recent times, the movement of motorcycles is seen everywhere, including highways. The use of motorcycles increases manifold especially during festivals. In this case, there is a huge loss of life in motorcycle accidents. For this it is important to control the movement of motorcycles.



Anisur Rahman, the head of the drafting committee, told the Daily Observer, "Motorcycles are necessary, that's right. But if it is established as an alternative to public transport, the loss of life in accidents will increase. It is especially important to regulate the movement of motorcycles on highways."



Regarding the emphasis on scooty motorcycles, he said, many countries, including China, have given importance to low-speed motorcycles. The main reason is to reduce accidents. The government wants to do the same. The main goal is to reduce the loss of human life.



