Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:29 PM
Home Front Page

Hasina slams move to undermine Bangabandhu's role in Language Movement

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday denounced attempts to undermine the contribution of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to the historic Language Movement.

"Bangabandhu was jailed for waging the Language Movement. Why was he in jail (at that time) if he had no contribution?" she asked.

The premier said this after conferring the "Ekushey Padak 2023" to 19 eminent personalities and two organizations in recognition of their contributions to the 1952 language movement, art, culture, journalism and journalism.

She handed over the Ekushey Padak, the country's second highest civilian award, at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Hasina said the 'Joy Bangla' slogan, which inspired the freedom fighters to make their supreme sacrifice, and the historic 7th March speech were banned after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib in 1975.

"Actually his name was obliterated from history. Not only that, his contribution to the Language Movement was erased," she said, adding that even some scholars said he had no contribution since he was in jail at that time.

The PM said Bangabandhu was arrested on three occasions within months after the emergence of Pakistan as a country. Arrested in 1949, he was not released until February 27, 1952, she noted.

While he was in jail, student leaders used to meet him and received his instructions regarding the Language Movement, she said adding that it can be learnt reading the books 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' (Unfinished Memories) of Bangabandhu and 'Secret Documents of Intelligence Branch on Bangabandhu.

The specific dates, names of student leaders who met Bangabandhu and his role during the Language Movement can largely be learnt from the 113-130 pages of the Volume-II of the secret documents book.

The PM extended her sincere thanks to the awardees and noted personalities.

The Cultural Affairs Ministry organised the event on the occasion of 'Amar Ekushey' and International Mother Language Day.    UNB


