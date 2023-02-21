Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

HC summons manager of National Bank Gulshan branch

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday summoned the head of the National Bank's Gulshan branch to explain his position over the alleged transaction involving Tk 22.6 crore after office hours on December 28 last year.

The HC bench asked the head of the branch to appear before it on March 12 to place his explanation over the issue. At the same time, the HC bench asked the Bangladesh Bank to submit a report before it on what steps it has taken against the untimely bank transaction of National Bank's Gulshan corporate branch.

In a suo moto move, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the order following a report published in a national daily under a headline "National Bank e ebar rat aattar por lenden: Bangladesh Bank er chithi" (Transaction at National Bank after 8:00pm: Letter from Bangladesh Bank) on Sunday.

The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government and National Bank to explain why such transaction after office hours should not be declared illegal. It also asked the respondents to show causes why they should not be directed to take action against the persons involved in the transaction.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFUI), managing director of National Bank and manager of its Gulshan corporate branch have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.

Earlier in the day, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik placed the report before the HC bench for necessary directives.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons manager of National Bank Gulshan branch
UN Bangla font in Unicode launched
HC bans screening, streaming of ‘Faraaz’
PM seeks UN support to relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char
Ctg WASA to give sewage connection to consumers from next month
Sylhet AL protests BNP's anarchy
113 action plans to be implemented to deal with 114 types of disasters: Minister
PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft