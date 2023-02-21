HC summons manager of National Bank Gulshan branch

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday summoned the head of the National Bank's Gulshan branch to explain his position over the alleged transaction involving Tk 22.6 crore after office hours on December 28 last year.



The HC bench asked the head of the branch to appear before it on March 12 to place his explanation over the issue. At the same time, the HC bench asked the Bangladesh Bank to submit a report before it on what steps it has taken against the untimely bank transaction of National Bank's Gulshan corporate branch.



In a suo moto move, the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the order following a report published in a national daily under a headline "National Bank e ebar rat aattar por lenden: Bangladesh Bank er chithi" (Transaction at National Bank after 8:00pm: Letter from Bangladesh Bank) on Sunday.



The HC bench also issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the government and National Bank to explain why such transaction after office hours should not be declared illegal. It also asked the respondents to show causes why they should not be directed to take action against the persons involved in the transaction.



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFUI), managing director of National Bank and manager of its Gulshan corporate branch have been made respondents to reply to the rule within four weeks.



Earlier in the day, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik placed the report before the HC bench for necessary directives.