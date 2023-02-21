Video
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:29 PM
Home Back Page

UN Bangla font in Unicode launched

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119
Diplomatic Correspondent

As a tribute to the Bengla language, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched the "Unicode version" with seven different iterations of the UN Bangla font on Monday to ease access to internet for Bengali language users.

"We first launched the font in 2020 as a tribute to the Bangla language. Since the use of Bengali on the internet is on the rise, we decided to launch the Unicode version for everyone. I hope this Unicode version will help uncover new grounds in Bangla writing," UNDP Resident Representative Stefan said. The Unicode version was launched by UNDP Resident Representative Stefan Liller and Goodwill Ambassador Jaya Ahsan at the agency's office in Dhaka on Monday, according to a UNDP press release.
 
Now people who write on their cell phones and computers will have more diversity when they write, Stefan added.

The Unicode font package includes seven iterations of the font, including bold, regular, thin, light versions of the font with italics.

 The font's designer, Mohibubur Rahman Rajon, said, "There is a lot of diversity in the Bangla script due to variations in its phonetics, ligatures, etc, opening a lot of scope to work with its font.

There are not too many Bangla fonts that have so many variations on offer in terms of design."

UNDP's Goodwill Ambassador Jaya Ahsan, who was also present during the launch, said, "It's a great thing for those of us who write in Bangla. I am very happy to be part of this UNDP initiative for the International Mother's Language Day."

UNDP's Head of Communications Md Abdul Quayyum said, "We will soon launch the Bangla version of our UNDP Bangladesh website using this font. All our other publications will use this font as well."
He continued, "Not only UNDP, but all other UN organisations will also be able to use this font. It is also open for free public download and use."



« PreviousNext »

