HC bans screening, streaming of ‘Faraaz’

The High Court (HC) has banned the screening of the film "Faraaz", which is based on 2016's Holey Artisan terrorist attack in Dhaka, in Bangladeshi cinema halls, and other online platforms.



After concluding hearing on the petition filed in this regard the HC Bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir gave the order.



Ruba Ahmed, the mother of Abinta Kabir, who was killed by militants in the Holey Artisan Attack on July 1, 2016, filed the writ on February 12.



The secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Cultural Secretary has been made respondents in the petition.



Earlier, Ruba Ahmed made the same demand in a press conference on January 19 at Abinta Kabir Foundation premises in Dhaka, claiming that the film could damage the reputation of Bangladesh.



Advocate Ahsanul Karim, who moved the HC on behalf of the petitioner, told reporters that the petition was filed to stop projecting the film in cinema halls in Bangladesh as well as on online platforms.



During the hearing, he told the High Court that the footage in the movie shows two militants talking, one of whom was or is in a relation with Abinta. Her dress up was shown in such a way that educated families in our civilized society would never wear. The character of the girl was degraded in the movie.



