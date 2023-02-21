PM seeks UN support to relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought United Nations (UN) assistance on Monday to relocate the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to the well-developed Bhasan Char. UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on her.



"As there is no certainty of sending Rohingyas back soon to their country, they should be relocated to the well-organised Bhasan Char and the UN can cooperate to this end," PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying.



Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the call on at PM's official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.



The prime minister said the Rohingyas are currently living a congested life in their camps in Cox's Bazar.



"If the Rohingyas can be relocated to the Bhashanchar, where accommodations for over one lakh people have been created with livelihoods, they can lead a dignified life in a livable atmosphere," she said. BSS



