Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:29 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

PM seeks UN support to relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today sought United Nations (UN) assistance on Monday to relocate the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to the well-developed Bhasan Char. UN Resident Coordinator to Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis paid a courtesy call on her.

"As there is no certainty of sending Rohingyas back soon to their country, they should be relocated to the well-organised Bhasan Char and the UN can cooperate to this end," PM's Speechwriter M Nazrul Islam quoted her as saying.

Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the call on at PM's official Ganabhaban residence here this morning.

The prime minister said the Rohingyas are currently living a congested life in their camps in Cox's Bazar.

"If the Rohingyas can be relocated to the Bhashanchar, where accommodations for over one lakh people have been created with livelihoods, they can lead a dignified life in a livable atmosphere," she said.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC summons manager of National Bank Gulshan branch
UN Bangla font in Unicode launched
HC bans screening, streaming of ‘Faraaz’
PM seeks UN support to relocate Rohingyas to Bhasan Char
Ctg WASA to give sewage connection to consumers from next month
Sylhet AL protests BNP's anarchy
113 action plans to be implemented to deal with 114 types of disasters: Minister
PM urges people to bring every inch of land under plough


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft