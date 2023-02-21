Video
Ctg WASA to give sewage connection to consumers from next month

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 20: The Chattogram WASA will start giving sewage connection to 28,000 consumers under catchment-1 sewage project in March.

"In the Catchment-1 project, over 28,000 connections will be given in 21 Wards of Chattogram City Corporation," Engineer Ariful Islam, Project Director told the Daily Observer on Monday.

He said, "Construction of 30 per cent of catchment-1 has  been completed and it would be fully be completed by 2026."

"The new connections will benefit over 20 lakh residents," he said.
He said that the contracts were awarded to TayungEngineering of South Korea and Power China and China Civil Engineering of China in January 2022.

The Korean firm is constructing the treatment plant with 90 km pipeline while the two Chinese firms are laying two pipelines, on 60 km long and the other 50 km long.

Under phase-1, 3,620 manholes with chambers would be built  by realigning 3.31 km of existing facilities, with 15 sewage pump stations, service lines, house connections, dry weather flow interceptors, 100 sewage treatment plants.

Catchment-1 is being implemented at a cost of Tk 3,808 crore. French firm Seuraica has completed the feasibility studies of catchment-5, Arif said.

Feasibility studies of catchment-2, 3, and 4 is being done by a South Korean firm and a Japanese company, he said.

He said, Nippon Koei of Japan has been conducting the study of Catchment- 2 and 4 and a South Korean firm is conducting the study of Catchment-3.

He said that the sewage treatment project has been implemented in phases dividing the city into six zones.

 And six catchment plants will be installed in six zones, Catchment-1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, he said, CWASA project covers 163 acres of land at Halishahar, he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved Chattogram Metropolitan Sewage Project for Patenga Catchment STP-6 under Public Private Partnership (PPP) under government to government funding by Japan and Bangladesh.

Since its establishment in 1963, CWASA did not solve the city's sewage problem.   The present Awami League government took the project.


