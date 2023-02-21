Video
No security threat, yet remaining vigilant: DG RAB

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) M Khurshid Hossain on Monday said that although there is no threat of militant attack on the occasion of tomorrow's International Mother Language Day, the elite force is continuing its surveillance.

The DG Rab came up with the remark in response to questions from reporters after inspecting the security measures at the central Shaheed Minar premises for February 21.

He said till now, no intelligence agency, including Rab's intelligence unit, has received any information that there is a militant threat. Despite that, they remain vigilant, he said.

When his attention was drawn about the escape of two militants from the court last year, the DG Rab said: "I do not say that it was only the failure of police, it was also failure of us all whom are performing responsibilities maintaining law and order. However, our work continues to nab the two fled militants."

"If the two fugitive militants are still in the country, they will definitely be caught today or tomorrow. You will know this. As far as we have information, both fugitives are still in the country," the DG rab added.

The top officer of the elite force said that on the occasion of great Martyrs' Day and International Mother Language Day, special security measures have been taken across the country and at various venues including the Central Shaheed Minar.     UNB


