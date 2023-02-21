Biman air dashes Canadian relief to Istanbul

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the state-owned air carrier of the country, started carrying relief materials to Turkey free of cost from Bangladesh and Canada as part of its humanitarian support to the country's tremor-hit people.



Taking special permission from Toronto, the Biman authority is carrying the relief materials to Istanbul as it doesn't have permit to operate flights directly to Istanbul from Toronto.



According to a Biman press release signed by its General Manager (Public Relation) Tahera Khandker, it has already carried around 7.74 tonnes of cargo materials to Istanbul on February 19 from Dhaka.



Operating several flights, it would carry around 30 metric tons of relief materials to the country.



