One dies, 4 new dengue patients hospitalised

One more dengue patient died and four people were hospitalised with dengue in the 24 hours till Monday morning.



With the new number, the official death toll from dengue rose to nine this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Of the new patients, two were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, it added.



Twenty-six dengue patients, including 15 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 699 dengue cases and 664 recoveries this year.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB



