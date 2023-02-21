BD reports 14 more C-19 cases

Bangladesh reported fourteen more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Monday morning.



With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,764, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,445 as no new fatalities were reported.



The daily case test positivity rate increased to 0.49 per cent from Sunday's 0.42 per cent as 2,872 samples were tested.



The recovery rate increased to 98.14 per cent. However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent. UNB



