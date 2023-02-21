Video
Pranay Verma highlights importance of youth between Bangladesh, India

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma has emphasized the importance of the youth as a "precious link" between Bangladesh and India.

Speaking at a function on Sunday evening, he expressed his conviction in the "ability of the vibrant and dynamic youth" of Bangladesh in building closer ties between the two countries, and establishing strong bonds of friendship based on mutual respect and understanding.

The High Commissioner also highlighted the significance of the ties between India and Bangladesh, which are rooted in the shared sacrifices of the Liberation War.

He expressed his confidence that the Bangladesh Youth Delegation alumni, through their diverse backgrounds and experiences will make a significant contribution to their communities, their country, and to the world.

Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and High Commissioner Pranay Verma jointly inaugurated the Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) Corner in the Indian Cultural Centre in Gulshan as part of High Commission's outreach initiatives to engage with the youth of Bangladesh.

The event was part of programme to reconnect with the alumni of the Bangladesh Youth Delegations.

Bangladesh Youth Delegation is a flagship programme conducted under the International Youth Exchange between the Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh.
    
The programme aims to promote cultural exchange, leadership development, and people-to-people contacts between the two neighboring countries.

Since its inception, the program has provided an opportunity to nearly 800 Bangladeshi youth to visit India and participate in various activities that promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.    UNB


