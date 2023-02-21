Three injured in Ctg gas cylinder explosion

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 20: Three workers sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant at Khulshi in Chattogram city on Monday morning.



The injured were identifies as Md Kashem, 17, Nur Hossain, 20, and Mubinul Haque, 22. All are worker of Fusion Cafe located near Khulshi Holy Crescent Hospital.



Santosh Kumar Chakma, Offcier-in-Charge of Khulshi Police Station, said the injured were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hosptial. A fire service team reached the spot to investigate the cause of explosion, he added.



However, Fusion Cafe manager Md Gulzar did not respond to phone calls despite several attempts. UNB



