Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:28 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Three injured in Ctg gas cylinder explosion

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 20: Three workers sustained burn injuries as a gas cylinder exploded in a restaurant at Khulshi in Chattogram city on Monday morning.

The injured were identifies as Md Kashem, 17, Nur Hossain, 20, and Mubinul Haque, 22. All are worker of Fusion Cafe located near Khulshi Holy Crescent Hospital.

Santosh Kumar Chakma, Offcier-in-Charge of Khulshi Police Station, said the injured were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hosptial. A fire service team reached the spot to investigate the cause of explosion, he added.

However, Fusion Cafe manager Md Gulzar did not respond to phone calls despite several attempts.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
No security threat, yet remaining vigilant: DG RAB
Biman air dashes Canadian relief to Istanbul
One dies, 4 new dengue patients hospitalised
BD reports 14 more C-19 cases
Pranay Verma highlights importance of youth between Bangladesh, India
Three injured in Ctg gas cylinder explosion
CCC to feed Vitamin A Plus to 5.5  lakh children today


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft