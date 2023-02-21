Protect and preserve our language

Dear Sir



We, on this day of February 21, pay due homage and glowing tribute to our language martyrs who laid down their lives for achieving the rightful place of Bangla language in the then joint Pakistan. The whole Bangladesh (former East Pakistan) was united to hold majorities' (56 per cent) mother tongue upright. But unfortunately today's Bangladesh cannot be able to maintain the purity of our beloved mother tongue.



The language is mixed with unnecessary jargons with peculiar pronunciation. Our Bangla teachers are not much qualified to teach learners with pure Bangla. Some FM channels are equally responsible for spoiling the language for the sake of which much blood had been sacrificed. The constitutional requirement of making Bangla the language of all sectors has not yet been met.



We cannot avoid our responsibilities with the mere celebration of Ekhushey February every year. We should, in no way, ignore the spirit of the Language Movement. We are the keepers of the dignity of the language as our predecessors handed it over to us with their supreme sacrifice. And the government and mainly the government, as a people's representative, should well look after the state of the language.



Mahfuz Alam

Dhaka University



