Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:27 PM
The day mother tongue triumphed over all oppression  

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Today we mark the 71st anniversary of a landmark language movement which ultimately resulted in the observance of International Mother Language Day throughout the world.

However, as Bengalis of an independent and sovereign nation we take a pinch of pride more since, it was our patriotic sons, who had sacrificed their lives to protect and establish their mother tongue Bengali as the state language against a biased and oppressive Pakistan regime on 21 February, 1952.

It is also the day our courageous students, men and women took to the streets claiming cultural and political rights. We remember those fearless souls with deep respect to have laid the groundwork for the language movement while making supreme sacrifice to protect their mother tongue Bangla on this day 71 years ago. Therefore, the 21st February is deeply rooted in the heart of Bengali people. This is also the day to reflect on our responsibility to promote and preserve our language Bangla.

It is true that we have the unique privilege of having this day, declared by UNECO the International Mother Language Day. But have we been able to establish and promote our mother tongue, in terms of a wider application in our everyday life?

It is a question that asks for deep introspection.    

The point, however, more than 7 decades later the movement that sparked from the Dhaka University premises has a wider and comprehensive significance throughout the world today.

21st of February today plays a key role in recognizing that languages and multilingualism can advance inclusion and Sustainable Development Goals� by including all.
At the same time, it is heartening to follow that today UNESCO acknowledges and promotes multilingual education based on mother tongue.

For a clearer understanding, it is a type of education that begins in the language that the learner masters most and then gradually introduces other languages. This approach enables learners - whose mother tongue is different from the language of instruction - to bridge the gap between home and school - so to discover the school environment in a familiar language and thus, learn better.

Nevertheless, the theme for this year�s International Mother Language Day is �Multilingual education � a necessity to transform education�. It aligns with recommendations made during the Transforming Education Summit, where an emphasis was also placed on Indigenous people�s education and languages.

In a pluralistic society as ours, the theme markedly safeguards linguistic diversity.

Last but never the least, as we offer our deepest respect to our language martyrs, we will expect our policy makers concerned to move forward in translating this year�s theme into a reality.


