

COP a global platform to address climate change



The Conference of the Parties (COP) is an annual international event that brings together countries and organizations to discuss and address global climate change issues. The first COP was held in Berlin, Germany, in 1995, and since then, it has become the primary decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).



The UNFCCC was established in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The goal of the convention was to address the issue of global climate change and to promote sustainable development. The convention was signed by almost all the countries in the world and entered into force in 1994.



The first COP, held in Berlin in 1995, was attended by representatives of 159 countries. The conference focused on the implementation of the UNFCCC and the adoption of the Berlin Mandate, which called for the negotiation of a legally binding agreement to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



The second COP was held in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1996. The conference focused on the development of policies and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to promote the transfer of environmentally sound technology.



The third COP was held in Kyoto, Japan, in 1997. The conference was significant because it resulted in the adoption of the Kyoto Protocol, a legally binding treaty that set targets for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by developed countries. The Kyoto Protocol entered into force in 2005 and was ratified by 192 countries.

Since then, COP has become an annual event, bringing together countries and organizations to address global climate change issues. Some of the most significant COPs include COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009, which was aimed at adopting a new climate agreement, and COP21 in Paris in 2015, which resulted in the adoption of the Paris Agreement, a legally binding treaty aimed at limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius.



Today, COP remains an essential platform for global cooperation on climate change. A conference is a critical tool for promoting international action on climate change and driving the transition to a more sustainable future.



COP is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The convention was adopted in 1992, and since then, it has been ratified by almost all countries in the world. The goal of the UNFCCC is to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that prevents dangerous human interference with the climate system.



COP is held annually, and each year, it is hosted by a different country. The conference is attended by delegates from all member countries, as well as non-governmental organizations, intergovernmental organizations, and other stakeholders. The aim of COP is to review the implementation of the UNFCCC and to negotiate and adopt new agreements and protocols.



One of the most significant outcomes of COP was the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015. The agreement is a legally binding treaty that aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The Paris Agreement has been ratified by 189 out of 197 UNFCCC member countries.



COP is important for several reasons. Firstly, it provides a platform for global collaboration and action on climate change. The conference allows countries to share their experiences and best practices, and to develop joint strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Secondly, COP provides an opportunity to hold countries accountable for their commitments and to monitor progress toward achieving global climate goals. Thirdly, COP raises public awareness and mobilizes political will for action on climate change. ( )



In conclusion, COP is an essential global platform for addressing climate change. The conference is critical for promoting international cooperation, setting goals, and driving action to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change. As we face the urgent need to combat the effects of climate change, COP remains a vital tool for achieving a sustainable future for all.



- Md Tarikul Islam is a student of Environmental Science and Disaster Management,

Noakhali Science and Technology University



