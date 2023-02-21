

Significance of multilingual education in transforming education



Due to this significance of the day, in November 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Bangladesh has inspired the celebration of this day worldwide.



The theme of International Mother Language Day 2023 is "Multilingual education a necessity to transform education". This theme is in line with the recommendations made during the 2022 Transforming Education Summit organized by the United Nations, which also emphasized indigenous education and languages.



According to the United Nations, 40 percent of the global population does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand. Multilingual education based on the mother tongue facilitates learning to access and inclusion for people speaking non-dominant languages, minority group languages and indigenous languages. Multilingualism contributes to ( ) developing inclusive societies that allow multiple cultures, worldviews and knowledge systems to coexist and exchange ideas.



International Mother Language Day recognizes that language and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals focus on leaving no one behind. UNESCO encourages multilingual education based on the mother tongue or first language. It is a type of education that starts with the language the student has mastered and then gradually introduces other languages. This approach enables students whose mother tongue is different from the language of instruction to bridge the gap between home and school, discover the school environment in a familiar language and thus learn better.



Mother tongue is the first language that someone speaks. A person's mother tongue helps define a person's identity. Some consider their mother tongue a thing of great beauty. This is especially true if they live in an area where their native language is not spoken. For them, their mother tongue is a way to stay connected to their homeland and their culture. Unfortunately, a mother tongue disappears every two weeks. When this happens, an entire cultural tradition disappears with it.



According to the United Nations, 43 percent of the world's 6,000 languages are endangered. These endangered languages will become extinct in the future. Languages become endangered due to various reasons. More widely spoken languages replace some languages. The new generation of children is not learning other languages. Dozens of languages only have one native speaker still living. When that person dies, so does their language.



Among the most endangered languages of minority communities are the tribes of Papua New Guinea; Aboriginal people of Australia; Native Americans; Marginalized European peoples such as the Irish and Basques.



( ) North America once had hundreds of different languages. Today, about 194 languages remain. As many languages become extinct, linguists are trying to learn as much as possible about them. Even if the language becomes extinct, the knowledge of the language will not die with it. Learning about languages before they die is essential to preserving a culture's history.



Note that progress is being made in multilingual education as there is a growing awareness of its importance. More commitment is being felt, and measures are being taken to improve it, especially in primary school education and public life.



International Mother Language Day on February 21 annually creates linguistic and cultural diversity awareness. It is a day to promote multilingualism. To observe the day, people around the world visit the Shaheed Memorial to pay their respects to the martyrs by wearing traditional clothes and singing songs.



Many people around the world celebrate their Mother Language Day on this day. On this day, awards are given to many who have excelled in preserving, promoting and promoting their respective languages and promoting multilingualism through their exemplary work. Many schools hold various programs on the day. Teachers encourage students to write something in their mother tongue, draw pictures, or organize cultural events that highlight different aspects of different languages. UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, also organizes a special event every year.



February 21 is our Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day. This day of recognizing the right and dignity of the mother tongue of people of all ethnic groups carries a particularly emotional memory for Bengalis. Because, on this day in 1952, our youth poured fresh blood on the streets of Dhaka to demand the rights of their mother tongue Bengali. Today we remember with deep respect and love the martyrs of all languages, including Salam, Rafiq, Barkat, Jabbar, and Shafiur. As long as I am a Bengali, As long as Bangladesh exists, the Bengali language exists, and this day will be celebrated worldwide with due dignity.



According to the United Nations, 43 percent of the world's 6,000 languages are endangered. These endangered languages will become extinct in the future. Languages become endangered due to various reasons. More widely spoken languages replace some languages. The new generation of children is not learning other languages. Dozens of languages only have one native speaker still living. When that person dies, so does their language

- The writer is a researcher and development worker )



February 21 is International Mother Language Day. Since 1952, this day has been observed as National Martyrs' Day or Language Martyrs' Day in Bangladesh. The day commemorates the martyrdom of the brave sons of Bangladesh for establishing Bengali as the state language of then-East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). This is the only day in the history of humankind to sacrifice life for the mother tongue.Due to this significance of the day, in November 1999, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day to promote linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. Bangladesh has inspired the celebration of this day worldwide.The theme of International Mother Language Day 2023 is "Multilingual education a necessity to transform education". This theme is in line with the recommendations made during the 2022 Transforming Education Summit organized by the United Nations, which also emphasized indigenous education and languages.According to the United Nations, 40 percent of the global population does not have access to education in a language they speak or understand. Multilingual education based on the mother tongue facilitates learning to access and inclusion for people speaking non-dominant languages, minority group languages and indigenous languages. Multilingualism contributes to () developing inclusive societies that allow multiple cultures, worldviews and knowledge systems to coexist and exchange ideas.International Mother Language Day recognizes that language and multilingualism can advance inclusion, and the Sustainable Development Goals focus on leaving no one behind. UNESCO encourages multilingual education based on the mother tongue or first language. It is a type of education that starts with the language the student has mastered and then gradually introduces other languages. This approach enables students whose mother tongue is different from the language of instruction to bridge the gap between home and school, discover the school environment in a familiar language and thus learn better.Mother tongue is the first language that someone speaks. A person's mother tongue helps define a person's identity. Some consider their mother tongue a thing of great beauty. This is especially true if they live in an area where their native language is not spoken. For them, their mother tongue is a way to stay connected to their homeland and their culture. Unfortunately, a mother tongue disappears every two weeks. When this happens, an entire cultural tradition disappears with it.According to the United Nations, 43 percent of the world's 6,000 languages are endangered. These endangered languages will become extinct in the future. Languages become endangered due to various reasons. More widely spoken languages replace some languages. The new generation of children is not learning other languages. Dozens of languages only have one native speaker still living. When that person dies, so does their language.Among the most endangered languages of minority communities are the tribes of Papua New Guinea; Aboriginal people of Australia; Native Americans; Marginalized European peoples such as the Irish and Basques.) North America once had hundreds of different languages. Today, about 194 languages remain. As many languages become extinct, linguists are trying to learn as much as possible about them. Even if the language becomes extinct, the knowledge of the language will not die with it. Learning about languages before they die is essential to preserving a culture's history.Note that progress is being made in multilingual education as there is a growing awareness of its importance. More commitment is being felt, and measures are being taken to improve it, especially in primary school education and public life.International Mother Language Day on February 21 annually creates linguistic and cultural diversity awareness. It is a day to promote multilingualism. To observe the day, people around the world visit the Shaheed Memorial to pay their respects to the martyrs by wearing traditional clothes and singing songs.Many people around the world celebrate their Mother Language Day on this day. On this day, awards are given to many who have excelled in preserving, promoting and promoting their respective languages and promoting multilingualism through their exemplary work. Many schools hold various programs on the day. Teachers encourage students to write something in their mother tongue, draw pictures, or organize cultural events that highlight different aspects of different languages. UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, also organizes a special event every year.February 21 is our Language Martyrs Day and International Mother Language Day. This day of recognizing the right and dignity of the mother tongue of people of all ethnic groups carries a particularly emotional memory for Bengalis. Because, on this day in 1952, our youth poured fresh blood on the streets of Dhaka to demand the rights of their mother tongue Bengali. Today we remember with deep respect and love the martyrs of all languages, including Salam, Rafiq, Barkat, Jabbar, and Shafiur. As long as I am a Bengali, As long as Bangladesh exists, the Bengali language exists, and this day will be celebrated worldwide with due dignity.