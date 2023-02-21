DAE-Khulna cultivates 8 crops on 19,030 ha fallow lands

KHULNA, Feb 20: The Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) has begun to cultivate eight crops on 19,029.5 hectares (ha) of fallow lands in four districts under the division.





According to the DAE sources, these crops have already been cultivated on 4,476.3 ha of the total fallow land. The remaining 14, 553.2 ha are under the cultivation.







Following the instruction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the DAE has taken this step to cultivate eight crops on fellow lands, said Md Faridul Hasan, additional deputy director of DAE-Khulna Region.





As per directive of the Ministry of Agriculture, the officials and agriculturists of the DAE under Khulna region have been asked to prepare a list of fallow lands in the last year, and, later on, a list of 19,029.5 ha of fallow lands was submitted to the authority, he added. These fallow lands are under Agricultural Training Institute affiliated agricultural organisations, educational institutes, government and non-government organizations, horticulture centre, seed centre, sub-assistant agriculture officer residential buildings, jute mills, railway area, private residents and organizations. The fallow lands also include water hyacinth stretching low-land area, residential area, coastal area, and disputable land and other uncultivated lands.





The fallow land covers 10,975 hectares in Khuna where 14,27.5 hectares have been cultivated, in Bagerhat 3,880 hectares where 2368.6 hectares have been cultivated, in Satkhira 3494.5 hectares where 462.63 hectares have been cultivated, and in Narail 680 hectares where 21,7.63 hectares has been cultivated. DAE has provided training and motivation among farmers of respective areas. Farmers have also been given seeds and saplings free of cost.