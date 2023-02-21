K’ganj Bar Assoc holds AGM



KISHOREGANJ, Feb 20: The annual general meeting (AGM) of District Bar Association (DBA) was held at its hallroom recently.



DBA Vice-President Advocate Sharfuddin Bhuiyan Sobuj presided over the AGM while GS Advocate Aminul Islam Ratan read out the editorial report and annual budget. In the current year, the income of Tk 3 crore 87 lakh 62 thousand 105 and expenditure of Tk 3 crore 54 lakh 87 thousand 579 were estimated. There is a surplus fund of Tk 32 lakh 74 thousand 526.



