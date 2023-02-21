Two siblings burnt in Bogura

BOGURA, Feb 20: Two minor children were burnt to death inside a locked house in Dhunat Upazila of the district on Saturday.





Deceased Siam Hossain, 5, and Mostakim Ali, 3, were the sons of Liton Mia of Bhootbari Village under Bhandaebari Union.





According to Fire Service sources, Siam and Mostakim were sleeping in the evening when their father was at work and mother had gone to take the cattle from the field after locking them inside the room. At that time, fire broke out at the house from an electric short circuit, leaving the duo dead on the spot.





Officer-in-Charge of Dhunat Police Station Rabiul Islam said the bodies were handed over to their family.