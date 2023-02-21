Video
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Mymensingh, Sirajganj

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondents

Two men including a former union parishad (UP) chairman have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Mymensingh and Sirajganj, in two days. 

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: An elderly man was killed and at least seven others were injured in a clash in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday over installing an electric pole.

The deceased was identified as Sazzatul Haque, 66, son of late Taher Uddin, a resident of Pachashi Village under Ramgopalpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals and the younger brother of the deceased, police said there had been a longstanding dispute in between two families in Pachashi Village over installing an electric pole of Power Development Board. However, they locked into a clash over the issue on Sunday noon, which left at least eight people from the both sides injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH). Later on, Sazzatul succumbed to his injuries at the MMCH while undergoing treatment.

Of the injured persons, Lalmia Member, 70, Enamul Sarker, 50, Kala Mia, 60, Juleka Akhter, 40, Shafikul Islam, 45, Zubair Ahmed, 20, and Sohrab, 50, were admitted to the MMCH and receiving treatment there. After the incident, agitated locals set 40 to 50 houses on fire.

Being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the scene and doused the flame, said Zia-ur-Rahman, a fire fighter of Gouripur Fire Service Station.  
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gouripur Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Hasan said additional police members have been deployed in the area to avoid further collision.

However, three people were arrested in this connection and legal action will be taken after investigation, the OC added.

SIRAJGANJ: A former chairman of Deshigram UP under Tarash Upazila in the district has been gunned down by miscreants on Saturday evening.
Abdul Kuddus, who was also a local Awami League (AL) leader, was shot to death from close range, police said. The incident took place in Bhogolman Charmatha area under Deshigram UP of the upazila at around 7:15pm.

The 50-year-old Abdul Kuddus was an inhabitant of Deshigram Union. He was a former president of the union unit of AL and a UP chairman. He got defeated contesting in the last UP election with 'Boat' symbol.

Confirming the matter, Deshigram UP Chairman Gyanendra Nath Basak said Abdul Kuddus was sitting in a shop at Bhogolman Charmatha on Saturday evening. At that time, several unknown persons went there and left the place firing at him. He died on the spot.

Tarash PS OC Shahidul Islam said the miscreants shot at Abdul Kuddus' chest. "We are preparing a report visiting the scene soon," the OC added.

Assistant Superintend of Police (Ullapara and Tarash Circle) confirmed the incident, saying that a team of police was sent there. Necessary steps would be taken after analysing the situation, the Official added.


