Disabled people get wheel chairs in Dinajpur

DINAJPUR, Feb 20: Wheel chairs, tricycles and crutches have been distributed among 140 helpless and destitute disabled people in Biral Upazila of the district.





These materials were provided to the needy people in a programme organized on Biral Upazila Parishad premises with funding from the international donor organization Muslim Helphen.





The programme was organized by Social Aid-Dhaka, a non-government organization.





Biral Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Mostafizur Rahman Babu was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Afsana Kawsar in the chair.