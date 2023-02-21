Video
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023
Disabled people get wheel chairs in Dinajpur

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondent

DINAJPUR, Feb 20: Wheel chairs, tricycles and crutches have been distributed among 140 helpless and destitute disabled people in Biral Upazila of the district.

These materials were provided to the needy people in a programme organized on Biral Upazila Parishad premises with funding from the international donor organization Muslim Helphen.

The programme was organized by Social Aid-Dhaka, a non-government organization.

Biral Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Mostafizur Rahman Babu was present as the chief guest at the distribution programme with Upazila Nirbahi Officer Afsana Kawsar in the chair.


