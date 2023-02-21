National Vitamin A+ Campaign begins in dists National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2023 has begun on Monday across the country amid festivity. A total of 15,22,226 babies will be fed Vitamin A capsules in six districts- Bogura, Rangamati, Sirajganj, Barishal, Panchagarh and Gazipur, to make the campaign successful.





BOGURA: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign-2023 has been inaugurated in the district.





Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, inaugurated the campaign at Palashbari Community Clinic in Nungola Union of Sadar Upazila in the district at 10:30am.







Bogura Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Md Shafiul Azam, Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Samir Hossain Mishu and Gokul Union Parishad Chairman Ziaur Rahman Zia, among others, were also present at that time.







A total 4,53,534 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.





Of them, 52,434 children, aged from six to 11 months, will be administered blue capsules while 4,01,100 children, aged from 12 months to 59 months, will be fed the red ones.





The campaign will be conducted at a total of 2,856 centres in the district. Three volunteers are deployed at each centre to make the campaign successful.







RANGAMATI: The National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated in the district. Rangamati CS Dr Bipas Khisa inaugurated the campaign in Golachhari Centre in Mogban Union under Sadar Upazila of the district in the morning.





A total of 81,776 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.







Of them, 9,251 children aged from six months to 11 months will be administered the blue capsules while 72,425 children aged from 12 months to 59 months will be fed the red coloured ones.







To make the campaign successful, a total of 1,272 centres have been set up in Rangamati Municipality and 10 upazilas of the district. A total 2,544 volunteers will be deployed in these centres.





SIRAJGANJ: National Vitamin A+ Campaign has begun in the district on Monday in a befitting manner. Sirajganj CS Dr Ramapada Roy inaugurated the campaign at Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in the district town in the morning.







Supervisor of the hospital Dr Kazi Mizanur Rahman, Additional Deputy CS Dr Mostafa Moin Uddin, District Senior Education and Health Officer Iman Ali, Medical Officers of the CS office Dr Riazul Islam and Dr Yusuf Ali, and Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Jahedur Rahman Hira, among others, were also present at the programme.







A total of 4,75,800 children will be administered Vitamin A capsules in the district. Of them, 52,000 children, aged from six months to 11 months, will be fed blue capsules and 4,23,800 children, aged from 12 months to 59 months, will be fed the red coloured ones. To make the campaign successful, a total of 2,126 centres have been set up in the district.





BARISHAL: National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated in the district on Monday. A total of 3,08,542 children will be fed Vitamin A capsules in the district.





Of them, 33,909 children, aged from six months to 11 months, will be administered blue capsules while 2,74,633 children, from 11 months to 59 months, will be fed the red coloured ones. To make the campaign successful, nine permanent and a total of 2,088 temporary centres have been set up in 10 upazilas of the district.





PANCHAGARH: National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated in the district on Monday amid festivity. A total of 1,55,001 children will be administered Vitamin A capsules in the district.





Of them, 17,750 children, aged from six months to 11 months, will be fed blue capsules and 1,37,251 children, aged from 11 months to 59 months, will be fed the red coloured ones.





A total of 1,077 centres have been set up in three municipalities and five upazilas in the district. To make the campaign successful, a total of 2,154 volunteers have been deployed in these centres.







KAPASIA, GAZIPUR: National Vitamin A+ Campaign was inaugurated in Kapasia Upazila of the district on Monday. Kapasia Upazila Parishad Chairman Advocate Amanat Hossain Khan inaugurated the campaign at Kapasia Upazila Health Complex.







CHCP Tashlima said a total of 372 children were fed Vitamin A capsules at Belashi Community Clinic, Sobhan Master's house and Ishahak's house in Rayed Union of the upazila.





CHCP Tashlima said a total of 372 children were fed Vitamin A capsules at Belashi Community Clinic, Sobhan Master's house and Ishahak's house in Rayed Union of the upazila.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Mamunur Rahman and EPI Rajib said there is a target of feeding Vitamin A plus capsules to 47,573 children at 265 centres here.