Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:26 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four arrested in rape cases in N’ganj, Patuakhali

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondents

Four people have been arrested in two different cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in separate drives in two districts- Narayanganj and Patuakhali, on Saturday.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Three people have been arrested from different areas in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in a case filed for raping a worker of a factory.

The arrested persons are: Momin, 21, Abu Hanif, 25, and Foisal, 20. According to police and local sources, her colleague Shakwat Hossain developed an affair with the victim. She went to meet Shakwat in Nayapur Bazar area at night on February 10.

Later on, Shakwat took the victim to an abandoned firm. The victim was gang-raped there. The victim's husband Shahriar Alam Shuvo lodged a case with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Following this, police conducted drives in different areas of the upazila on Saturday night, and arrested three people.

PATUAKHALI: A vice-president of Pakshiapara Government Primary School Management Committee has been arrested in a case filed for reportedly sexually harassing a teacher of the school in Kalapara Upazila of the district. The arrested man is Boshir Mridha, 40.

According to the case statement, the accused often made unethical proposals to the victim on her way to school.

At around 9pm on February 5, Boshir went to the victim's house, and sexually harassed her there. The victim, later, stopped going to school amid fear.
Later on, she lodged a case with Kalapara PS in this regard on Friday evening. Following this, police arrested the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DAE-Khulna cultivates 8 crops on 19,030 ha fallow lands
K’ganj Bar Assoc holds AGM
Two siblings burnt in Bogura
Two men murdered in Mymensingh, Sirajganj
Disabled people get wheel chairs in Dinajpur
National Vitamin A+ Campaign begins in dists
Four arrested in rape cases in N’ganj, Patuakhali
Two unnatural deaths in two districts


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft