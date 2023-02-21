Four arrested in rape cases in N’ganj, Patuakhali

Four people have been arrested in two different cases under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act in separate drives in two districts- Narayanganj and Patuakhali, on Saturday.







SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Three people have been arrested from different areas in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in a case filed for raping a worker of a factory.





The arrested persons are: Momin, 21, Abu Hanif, 25, and Foisal, 20. According to police and local sources, her colleague Shakwat Hossain developed an affair with the victim. She went to meet Shakwat in Nayapur Bazar area at night on February 10.





Later on, Shakwat took the victim to an abandoned firm. The victim was gang-raped there. The victim's husband Shahriar Alam Shuvo lodged a case with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) in this regard.





Following this, police conducted drives in different areas of the upazila on Saturday night, and arrested three people.





PATUAKHALI: A vice-president of Pakshiapara Government Primary School Management Committee has been arrested in a case filed for reportedly sexually harassing a teacher of the school in Kalapara Upazila of the district. The arrested man is Boshir Mridha, 40.





According to the case statement, the accused often made unethical proposals to the victim on her way to school.





At around 9pm on February 5, Boshir went to the victim's house, and sexually harassed her there. The victim, later, stopped going to school amid fear.Later on, she lodged a case with Kalapara PS in this regard on Friday evening. Following this, police arrested the accused.