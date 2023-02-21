Two unnatural deaths in two districts

Two persons have died in separate unnatural incidents in four districts- Mymensingh and Natore, in two days.





BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A construction worker has died as soil collapsed on him in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday while working to build a boundary wall.





The deceased was identified as Joy Ahmed, 32, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Bhanshil Village in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.





Police and local sources said Joy Ahmed and his colleague Prodip have been working to build a boundary wall of a factory in Bhanshil Village of the upazila in the afternoon. All of a sudden, soil of the boundary collapsed on them at that time. Though Prodip managed to save himself from the collapse, but Joy was trapped under the soil.





Being informed, a team of Fire Service Station rushed to the scene and recovered the body. The body was, later, sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Sub-Inspector of Bhaluka Model Police Station Najrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.







NATORE: A man has died after falling from a betel nut tree in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday. The incident took place in Kujipukur Village under Duaria Union of the upazila at night.







The deceased was identified as Babul Akhter, 45, son of Abul Hossain, a resident of the area. Local sources said Babul Akhter climbed up a tree to steal betel nut at an orchard owned by his brother Abdus Samad at night. At one stage, he fell down from the tree, which left him critically injured.





Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Babul Akhter dead.