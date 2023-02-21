Video
Beijing Scolds US

China's top diplomat due in Moscow

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

MOSCOW, Feb 20: China on Monday urged the United States to stay out of its ties with Russia, just as Beijing's top diplomat was gearing up for a visit to Moscow and a possible meeting with Vladimir Putin Ideas to discuss peace in Ukraine.China is preparing to lay out its position on a possible "political solution" to the Ukraine war, as Washington and Beijing squabble over launching balloons over the United States and the US claims China can ship weapons to Moscow.

Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine sparked one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War II and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the planned visit of China's top diplomat Wang Yi to Moscow, but gave no date for the trip.

"We do not rule out a meeting between Mr Wang and the President (Putin)," Peskov told reporters. "The agenda is clear and very extensive, so there is a lot to talk about."

A diplomatic source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, previously told Reuters that Wang is expected in Moscow shortly and will discuss Chinese ideas for a political solution to the Ukraine conflict, as well as bilateral matters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stood by Putin and resisted Western pressure to isolate Russia. Sino-Russian trade has skyrocketed since invading Ukraine, and Russia has sold more oil to Asian powers, including China.

Wang said last week that Beijing will present "China's position on the political solution to the Ukraine crisis." He said Beijing remains on the side of peace and security.

The United States cites China and Russia as the top two nation-state threats to its security. China is viewed by Washington as the most serious long-term "strategic competitor" and Russia as an "imminent threat".

Putin and Xi share a broad worldview that sees the West as decadent and in decline, while China challenges US supremacy in everything from technology to espionage to military might.

China has failed to condemn Moscow's operation against Ukraine or call it an "invasion" in line with the Kremlin, which has described the war as a "special military operation" to protect Russia's own security.    REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

