Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:26 PM
14 Indian states on list of world's top 100 facing huge climate risk

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023

NEW DELHI, Feb 20: Most of India's major states, be it economic powerhouses like Tamil Nadu or Maharashtra, or those with high populations like Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, have been ranked among top 100 states for climate risk in the built environment.

A new climate risk analysis says the biggest damage risk in India is from flooding in 14 Indian states. That's about one billion people, or one in every eight people globally; each state is equivalent to a mid-size or small country ranging from Pakistan to the UK to Venezuela. China, the US and India dominate over half the list of the top 100.

The report 'Gross Domestic Climate Risk' is a complex one, given the task it sets out to do, which is to be a measure for banks, investors, businesses and policymakers.

It is an attempt to price the risk of global warming in financial markets, given the amount of capital investment in the assets at risk in these states. It assesses the physical climate risk to the built environment in over 2,600 territories around the world in 2050. The more built-up a state, the greater the risk. It's been created by Australia-based Cross Dependency Initiative or XDI, which counts global banks and companies as part of its clientele; it is a part of the Climate Risk Group of companies quantifying the costs of climate change.

Flooding is only one of the eight different climate-related hazards the report has considered. These are riverine and surface flooding which is the biggest threat to the built environment globally, coastal inundation (coastal flooding), extreme heat, forest fire, soil movement (drought-related), extreme wind, and freeze thaw.

Another stand-out point for India is that a glance at the global heatmap shows it to be one of the very few countries where most of the territory is at risk.    NDTV



