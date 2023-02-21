Imran asks CJP to 'enforce' fundamental right to privacy

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and other Supreme Court judges, and sought "enforcement" of the fundamental rights of the public - including the Constitution's Article 14 (fundamental right to privacy) - in connection with a series of private telephonic conversations of political leaders that have surfaced online over the past few months.





The letter comes days after a phone call of PTI Central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid with the former CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar was released on social media. It was only the latest in a spree of private conversations - mostly involving opposition leaders and its allies - that have been leaked. DAWN