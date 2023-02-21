Bangladesh sure to do well under Hathurusingha, believes Sujon Bangladesh cricket is going to reenter in Chandika Hathurusingha regime again as the Lankan master is going to start working with the Tigers from today ahead of the home series against England. Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon believes that the Bangladesh cricket will move forward under Hathurusingha.





"Hathuru likely to start working from tomorrow," Sujon told journalists on Monday. "I have experiences to work with many coaches including him. So far I know him, I like to think positively. We'll move forward from where we are standing now".





The former Lankan player got a bunch of players including Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque during his earlier stint. It was the best combination for Bangladesh in the history of the country's cricket. Among those players, Mashrafe is out of action and Shakib is the lone man to play across the formats now. Bangladesh think tank have to experiment almost in every game to find the right combination. But Sujon still termed earlier side an 'inexperienced' team and the existing line-up an 'experienced' one, despite continuous failure in Test and T20i formats.





"Hathuru didn't get much experienced players earlier but he made that stronger. We started winning matches and a lot of changes took place in dressing room," told Sujon.







"Now he'll get an experienced side and he's more experienced now too. So, we can hope that we'll do well under him and will get lot of success," he expressed his belief.





Will Bangladesh start doing well in Tests and T20i after Hathuru's arrival? Sujon, the former Bangladesh captain and a board director replied, "There is no limitation of doing good. Let the improvement in Test and T20 to come under him".







"He has a fair knowledge about the cricketers and cricket culture of our country. I think, by this time he might have conversation with the boys as well," he ended.





England are slated to arrive in Dhaka on February 24 to play three ODIs and as many T20i matches.