Ansar keeps title beating Panchagarh

Exim Bank Women's National HandballBangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) kept the trophy of the Exim Bank Women's National Handball Championship for the sixth consecutive time after winning a one-sided final over Panchagarh by 30-19 on Monday.

The auxiliary force was the most successful team in the event and it was the team's 22nd trophy there. The team played a total of 33 finals so far.

Alpana Akter of the champion team was awarded the player of the tournament trophy.

The exciting final match was played at the Shams-Ul-Huda Stadium in Jashore where the champion team led the first half by 18-11 goals. However, opponent Panchagarh had reduced the margin to 19-15 at one point in the second half. But, the Panchagarh women could not overcome the national-player-packed Ansar's long-term training, skills and experience in the end.

Earlier on Sunday, the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, Bangladesh Police, Panchagarh District Sports Association (DSA), and Madaripur DSA secured the last four.

Then, in the morning on Monday, Ansar and VDP outplayed the Police by 27-3 in the first semi-final while Panchagarh defeated Madaripur by 32-10 in the second semi-final.

Police became third after defeating Madaripur by 20-5 in the place decider.

The state minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Swapan Bhattacharjee, MP handed over the prizes to the winners as the chief guest of the award programme on the day.

Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) Khulna Range Deputy Director Shah Ahmed Fazle Rabbi, Assistant Director (Sports and Culture) Raihan Uddin Fakir, Jashore Additional Deputy Commissioner Rafiqul Hasan, Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur, and Jashore District Sports Association (DSA) general secretary Yakub Kabir were there as special guests.



