Salma Akter country's first female FIFA Elite referee

Woman referee Salma Akter Moni became the first female FIFA Elite Referee in the country. She received the result on Monday.





Bangladesh women's football was waiting for such a good result for a long time. Good refereeing is solely important for the betterment of football and it was certainly a piece of good news for local women's football.







Earlier, she was recognised by FIFA as an assistant referee soon after passing a FIFA referees' test in 2020.







Both Joya and Salma have more than 12 years of experience in officiating football matches. And they both had taken part in the FIFA Elite Referee last month.