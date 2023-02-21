Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Salma Akter country's first female FIFA Elite referee

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Sports Reporter

Salma Akter country's first female FIFA Elite referee

Salma Akter country's first female FIFA Elite referee

Woman referee Salma Akter Moni became the first female FIFA Elite Referee in the country. She received the result on Monday.

Bangladesh women's football was waiting for such a good result for a long time. Good refereeing is solely important for the betterment of football and it was certainly a piece of good news for local women's football.

Earlier, she was recognised by FIFA as an assistant referee soon after passing a FIFA referees' test in 2020.

Both Joya and Salma have more than 12 years of experience in officiating football matches. And they both had taken part in the FIFA Elite Referee last month.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh sure to do well under Hathurusingha, believes Sujon
Ansar keeps title beating Panchagarh
Salma Akter country's first female FIFA Elite referee
Walton sponsors Bangladesh team taking part in Footvolley World Cup
Swiatek keeps world No. 1 spot after Qatar victory
New Zealand stay alive at T20 WC as Pakistan, Sri Lanka lose
Will try to take local Handball to a different level: Alpana Akter
Djokovic equals Graf's record for weeks spent as world number one


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft