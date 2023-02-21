Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:25 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton sponsors Bangladesh team taking part in Footvolley World Cup

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Sports Reporter

An eight-member Bangladesh Footvolley team (men and women), sponsored by Walton High-tech Industries, are going to Kerala in India to play in the 25th World Footvolley Championship 2023.

The Championship will be held in the Indian state from 23 to 27 February. A total of 16 countries including France, Romania and the Netherlands will compete there.

Since the Bangladesh Footvolley Association was looking for a sponsor for the teams to take part in the event for the first time, sponsorship from the corporate group was a big support.

In this regard, a press meet was held at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. The Association's general secretary Azam Ali Khan and sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn briefed the media there.

Footvolley is a sport which combines aspects of beach volleyball and association football. Footvolley which was created by Octavio de Moraes in 1965 in Brazil is introduced in Bangladesh recently.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh sure to do well under Hathurusingha, believes Sujon
Ansar keeps title beating Panchagarh
Salma Akter country's first female FIFA Elite referee
Walton sponsors Bangladesh team taking part in Footvolley World Cup
Swiatek keeps world No. 1 spot after Qatar victory
New Zealand stay alive at T20 WC as Pakistan, Sri Lanka lose
Will try to take local Handball to a different level: Alpana Akter
Djokovic equals Graf's record for weeks spent as world number one


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft