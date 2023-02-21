Walton sponsors Bangladesh team taking part in Footvolley World Cup

An eight-member Bangladesh Footvolley team (men and women), sponsored by Walton High-tech Industries, are going to Kerala in India to play in the 25th World Footvolley Championship 2023.







The Championship will be held in the Indian state from 23 to 27 February. A total of 16 countries including France, Romania and the Netherlands will compete there.







Since the Bangladesh Footvolley Association was looking for a sponsor for the teams to take part in the event for the first time, sponsorship from the corporate group was a big support.







In this regard, a press meet was held at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. The Association's general secretary Azam Ali Khan and sponsor Walton's Senior Executive Director FM Iqbal Bin Anwar Dawn briefed the media there.







Footvolley is a sport which combines aspects of beach volleyball and association football. Footvolley which was created by Octavio de Moraes in 1965 in Brazil is introduced in Bangladesh recently.