Tuesday, 21 February, 2023
Exim Bank Women\'s National Handball

Will try to take local Handball to a different level: Alpana Akter

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Mahtab Uddin from Jashore

Exim Bank Women's National Handball Bangladesh Ansar and VDP's ace player Alpana Akter said that she would like to take local Handball to a different level.
Alpana who was adjudged the best player of the Exim Bank Women's National Handball Championship was talking about her experience and expectation regarding the game after winning the champion's trophy.
About her best player trophy, she said, "I have faith that I could do well. Now that I have become the best player in the tournament, I cannot express my feelings in words."
While her father and people from the locality were against her wish to play Handball, her mother solely supported her all the time.
This Jamalpur woman joined Ansar in 2016 and had been playing for the team on contract.
"It is the 10th time I became the player of the tournament. But this time, it is special to me and I think it is the best achievement of mine," said Alpana.
She said, "I want to take my country's Handball to a good level. I am currently playing for the national team and hope that some more potential players from my district will come and enrich the national team in future."
She added, "I went abroad several times. I was in Turkiye last August for training purposes. There I learned a lot from the Turkish players. They guided me about things and gave me tips. But that training programme was a short one. I think a long-term training programme will be beneficial for us."
The ace player of the Women's National Handball Team expects more and more traininprogrammesme for the betterment of the games.


