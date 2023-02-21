Video
Spurs call for action after 'reprehensible' racist abuse of Son

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

LONDON, FEB 20: Tottenham Hotspur called for social media companies and authorities to "take action" after online racist abuse was directed at Son Heung-min following his goal against West Ham on Sunday.

South Korea captain Son emerged from the bench in the second half to net Spurs' second goal in the 2-0 win in the London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Son Heung-min during today's match, which has been reported by the club," Tottenham said on the club's official Twitter feed on Sunday night.

"We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action."

The Football Association echoed the club's call for action.

"We strongly condemn the racist abuse aimed at Son Heung-min this evening," an FA spokesperson replied to Tottenham's tweet.     AFP


