Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:24 PM
Klopp eyes Liverpool revival ahead of Real revenge mission

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

LONDON, FEB 20: Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to turn their recent improvement into a season-saving revival as the Reds eye Champions League revenge against Real Madrid.

Klopp's side are showing signs of finally emerging from a dismal spell that threatened to ruin their entire campaign.

Liverpool have reeled off successive victories over Everton and Newcastle to give them renewed hope of snatching a top four finish in the Premier League.

Saturday's 2-0 win at Newcastle moved Liverpool to within six points of the fourth placed Magpies with a game in hand.

While it is too early to say Klopp has found remedies for everything that has ailed Liverpool throughout a traumatic season, they welcome Real to Anfield for Tuesday's last 16 first leg with morale no longer at rock bottom.

Klopp will take that as a foundation from which to kick-start Liverpool's bid to win the Champions League for a second time under the German.
Liverpool, six-time winners of Europe's elite club competition, would already have more Champions League triumphs in the Klopp era if not for pesky Real.

The Spanish giants beat Liverpool in the 2018 final, eliminated them in the 2021 quarter-finals and won last season's final 1-0 in Paris thanks to Vinicius Junior's goal.

Liverpool haven't beaten Real since a Champions League last 16 victory in 2009.

Last year's loss was especially painful at the end of their failed quadruple chase, a quest that brought just FA and League Cup success and left Klopp's players struggling mentally and physically this season.

Even greater scars were worn by the Liverpool fans traumatised after police used unneccessary force in ugly scenes outside the Stade de France before kick-off in the Champions League final.

The repercussions from those incidents are still being felt and it would a cathartic moment for Liverpool if they could end Real's reign as holders.

It hasn't escaped the attention of Liverpool fans that this year's Champions League final is in Istanbul, the scene of their against-all-odds victory over AC Milan in the 2005 showpiece.

A return to the Ataturk Stadium would bring back sweet memories for the Reds, but first they have to get past Carlo Ancelotti's men.

After a season marred by defensive problems, Klopp takes heart from Liverpool's second consecutive clean-sheet against Newcastle, a feat they had not managed in the league since October.    AFP


