‘BB firm to give policy supports to exporters, importers’ Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal said Bangladesh Bank is always committed to provide policy support to exporters and importers. Bangladesh Bank extended policy supports to international trade by ways of extending repatriation of export proceeds amid the pandemic, he said.





It also includes extension of usance periods of import payments including back to back LCs and EDF loan repayment extended to 360 days, export refinancing from EDF for normal back to back LCs and so on" he said Sunday.





Jamal was speaking at the certificate award ceremony of ICC Bangladesh Workshop on Factoring & Open Account for International Trade Finance held in the capital, said a press release.





The Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank in his keynote speech said the central bank after huge exercises brought radical changes in foreign trade transactions by issuance of FE Circular on June 30, 2020.





He said even during the pandemic situation they are being visited by several international financing institutes. "This indicates that we are growing despite different odds.







Jamal also requested exporters to use the policy so as to protect their payments. ICC Bangladesh vice president AK Azad said in the context of on-going global financial and economic crisis, banks and businesses need to take stringent measures to ensure that their sales transactions are watertight.





He said open account and international factoring is being adopted by most of the countries around the world for better and smooth trade finance.







"Factoring in South Asia as a region in general and Bangladesh in particular has still been very limited, whereas factoring in most other regions of the world has exploded with the shift towards open account trade," the deputy governor added.





Azad said Bangladesh has made strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The export earnings are increasing and also successfully advancing overcoming all hurdles.







During FY22, RMG exports were $42.62 billion, which is about 82 per cent of the total export of $52.08 billion. "The Country is poised to overtake China in garments export to EU. Bangladesh's share in global RMG, market is only 6.50pc as against China's 32.21pc, he added.





Azad mentioned that BGMEA is targeting to export $100 billion worth of garment items by 2030. Besides, there is an immense potential for Bangladesh to increase its export of leather goods, pharmaceuticals, plastic products and other products.





"Bangladesh government is promoting digitization to make Smart Bangladesh. Therefore, we would suggest appropriate policy changes should be made by Bangladesh Bank to digitize international trade. ICC Bangladesh will be delighted to support Bangladesh Bank in implementing DSI developed by ICC HQ." he added.





Dr. Md. Akhtaruzzaman, Director General, Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) and Peter Mourly, Secretary General, Factor Chain International, The Netherlands spoke on the occasion. ICC Bangladesh Secretary General Ataur Rahman also spoke.In the workshop a panel discussion was held moderated by Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali.