BASIS SoftExpo 2023 starts in Dhaka on February 23 With the slogan 'Welcome to the Smartverse' the four-day-long BASIS SoftExpo 2023, Country's ever largest digital exhibition and one of the biggest exhibitions of Information and Communication technology (ICT) sector in South Asia, will start on February 23 at Bangabandhu Bangladesh China Friendship Exhibition Center, Purbachal in Dhaka.





The fair is totally funded by private sector to highlight the latest technological innovations and ICT capabilities of Bangladesh to the world. The capacities of Bangladesh's information technology sector will be highlighted through various programs in this information technology exhibition.







Chaired by Russell T. Ahmed, President of BASIS, Abu Daud Khan, Convener of BASIS Softexpo 2023 and BASIS Vice president (Admin), on behalf of IFIC Bank Limited, platinum sponsor of BASIS Softexpo 2023, Deputy Managing Director and Head of International Division, Syed Mansur Mostafa were present.







Addressing at the press briefing, the organizers said that the Speaker of Bangladesh Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is expected to inaugurate the exhibition at 11am on February 23. Besides, Mustafa Jabbar, Minister for Posts and Telecommunications of Bangladesh, State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak, are scheduled to attend as special guests.





Highlighting the SoftExpo, BASIS President Russell T. Ahmed said, the exposition in the IT sector being held is the unprecedented in the country's history as such large-scale show was never held in the country in the past. The main objective of organizing the mega event is to highlight the capabilities of local IT sector.







The vision of Digital Bangladesh has been realized due mainly to pioneering role played by our IT sector. Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina aims to transform the country from digital to 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041, he said.







In this regard, BASIS, that is to say, the private sector can play a significant role for implementing the vision of Smart Bangladesh. Continued efforts of local IT companies contributed to the realization of the dream of Digital Bangladesh, he added.





"We have started the journey by just giving introduction on computer. Since 2003, we started the Softexpo, which has turned into a the country's largest digital technology show now," he said.







Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) is going to organize mega show which will conclude on February 26 next.In a bid to share information about the exhibition with the mass media, BASIS on Sunday held a press conference at Sheraton at Banani in the capital.BASIS has been holding bilateral meetings and making different business agreements to accelerate business in various countries of the world. Like the previous years, B2B Matchmaking will be held between Bangladeshi companies and foreign companies in the fair this year. We hope that through this event foreign investors will be encouraged to invest more in our IT sector. As a result, we will go ahead several steps towards achieving the government's target of US$ 5 billion export earnings by 2025", said the BASIS President.