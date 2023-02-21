One more factory gets LEED certificate as green factory  

Anant Garments and Spotswear Limited received the 'Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)' certificate, an international recognition for green factories. Five institutions got LEED certificate early this year.







Bangladesh has gained the reputation of having a total of 188 LEED certified factories so far. The new factory has received platinum certification. It scored 89 points on various indicators.





On January 22, Amanat Shah Fabrics achieved Gold certification. And in the last week of January, JKL and JL Fashion received platinum certification. And in the first week of February, KDS IDR Ltd. got the Green Factory certificate. USGB certified green factories in the country now include 64 platinum, 110 gold, 10 silver and 4 certified. The total number of green factories stands at 188.





The US organization gives certificate to 'US Green Building Council'. The organization also gives certificates for commercial buildings, educational institutions, houses and other structures. However, they give this certificate to the highest quality factories after carefully analyzing environmental protection issues at all stages from construction of factory building to production of products.





BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel said green factories mean a different value to buyers in the world market. Green tag is attached to the products produced in this factory. That is, this product is produced in a green factory. This product increases the confidence of foreign brands and buyers. You can also stay ahead in bargaining with buyers with products produced in green factories, he said.