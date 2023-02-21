Southeast Bank gives Tk 30 lakh to DRMC for integrated agri farming Southeast Bank Ltd Contributed Tk.30 Lakhs (Taka Thirty Lakhs) only to Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC) for Integrated Agriculture Farming as a part of its Special Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme.





Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain, Managing Director (Current Charge), Southeast Bank Limited handed over a cheque of TK.30 Lac only (Taka Thirty Lac) to Brigadier General Kazi Shameem Farhad, Principal of Dhaka Residential Model College at a ceremony recently, says a press release.







Teachers of the College and Higher officials of Southeast Bank were also present at the ceremony. This contribution was provided for land development and purchase of agricultural equipment's for making the portion of unused and untilled land of the college suitable for agriculture and rehabilitating abandoned pond of the college for fish farming.