Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme set to launch its fagship smartphone GT3 at MWC

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme is all set to globally launch its latest addition to the flagship GT series, realme GT3. The offline launch event is scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain, beginning on February 28, next at 9:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time).

The extravagant launching ceremony will be held during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) - the industry's largest and most influential connectivity event, says a press release.

This magnificent device will hold the power of 240W - the world's fastest charging power; marking another major milestone in realme's leap-forward journey.  For realme fans across the globe, the event will be streamed live on YouTube, which can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/zAHrL8M4ttY.
realme believes that pushing boundaries s not about reaching an end, but opening the possibility for a new beginning. Hence, mark your calendar to witness the greatest leap in the GT journey!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BB firm to give policy supports to exporters, importers’
BASIS SoftExpo 2023 starts in Dhaka on February 23
One more factory gets LEED certificate as green factory  
Southeast Bank gives Tk 30 lakh to DRMC for integrated agri farming
BGMEA urges Proparco to provide low-cost fund for SMEs
realme set to launch its fagship smartphone GT3 at MWC
Robi's profit after tax grew 1.3pc in '22
Bangladesh sees vitality in boosting digital economy with Kosovo


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft