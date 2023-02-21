realme set to launch its fagship smartphone GT3 at MWC

Youth-favorite brand realme is all set to globally launch its latest addition to the flagship GT series, realme GT3. The offline launch event is scheduled to take place in Barcelona, Spain, beginning on February 28, next at 9:00 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time).







The extravagant launching ceremony will be held during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) - the industry's largest and most influential connectivity event, says a press release.







This magnificent device will hold the power of 240W - the world's fastest charging power; marking another major milestone in realme's leap-forward journey. For realme fans across the globe, the event will be streamed live on YouTube, which can be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/zAHrL8M4ttY.realme believes that pushing boundaries s not about reaching an end, but opening the possibility for a new beginning. Hence, mark your calendar to witness the greatest leap in the GT journey!