Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 21 February, 2023, 4:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh sees vitality in boosting digital economy with Kosovo

Published : Tuesday, 21 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Bangladesh sees vitality in boosting digital economy with Kosovo

Bangladesh sees vitality in boosting digital economy with Kosovo

State Minister for ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said there is a lot of potential for partnership and cooperation with Kosovo in the areas of e-commerce, online marketplaces and online payment gateways.

"We are connected and dependent in this globalised world. The future lies in planning today for an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. We all must be on this journey together," he said.

The state minister said cooperation and partnership with software development companies and IT outsourcing in Kosovo could be an excellent opportunity for Bangladesh to start a mutual collaboration.

"If you want to go fast and far, innovate together," he said, quoting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and emphasised working together to build a better world.

The state minister was speaking at a reception hosted by Kosovo Ambassador to Bangladesh Gner Ureya and his wife Umeri-Ureya on the occasion of the 15th Anniversary of the Independence of Kosovo held Sunday night at a hotel in Dhaka.

Palak said Bangladesh has a strong commitment to fostering friendship and cooperation with all the nations.

Ambassador Gner said despite many challenges and difficulties, Kosovars are immensely proud of the progress of their country and people.

After the liberation, with the support of the majority of the international community, including Bangladesh, Kosovo had a transitional period of fewer than nine years, he said, mentioning that Kosovo declared its independence on February 17, 2008.

"The Republic of Kosovo, the youngest country in Europe, has advanced remarkably in every area over the past 15 years.  Today we have a functional, prosperous, stable and multi-ethnic state with a diverse society and steadily growing economy," said the ambassador.

He hoped that his beautiful country would be recognised by all South Asian countries.

"We have good dialogue with some countries which still don't recognise us, but this is not enough. We deserve and need official recognition. For example, Bangladesh, one of the South Asian countries, as well as Pakistan and the Maldives recognised us and now we have a friendly and very close relationship with them," said the envoy.

He said they also want to establish diplomatic relations and develop cooperation with other South Asian countries, such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

Despite difficulties and challenges, he said, Kosovo will continue to strengthen itself, contribute to regional peace, integrate into Euro-Atlantic structures, and move forward as a respected entity of the international community.

Current and former diplomats, senior officials from the ministry of foreign affairs and business leaders were present at the event.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘BB firm to give policy supports to exporters, importers’
BASIS SoftExpo 2023 starts in Dhaka on February 23
One more factory gets LEED certificate as green factory  
Southeast Bank gives Tk 30 lakh to DRMC for integrated agri farming
BGMEA urges Proparco to provide low-cost fund for SMEs
realme set to launch its fagship smartphone GT3 at MWC
Robi's profit after tax grew 1.3pc in '22
Bangladesh sees vitality in boosting digital economy with Kosovo


Latest News
Fugitive criminal arrested in CTG
Electricity bill increase pushes crisis-weary Sri Lankans to the brink
5 injured in Jhenidah BCL-JCD clash
Expatriates in Los Angeles donate for Turkey quake victims
2 factions of BCL clash at Chattogram University, 15 hurt
Power partially restored in Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Mirpur
Man's blood-stained body found at Motijheel residential hotel
Ekushey's promise is to resist defenders of language enemies: Hasan
No electricity in Mohammadpur, Mirpur areas
Mirza Fakhrul returns home, advised to take rest
Most Read News
Gulshan fire death toll rises to two, 18-member medical board formed
BCB director’s wife critically injured in Gulshan fire incident
Help us in relocating Rohingyas to Bhasanchar: PM to UN
One dies of dengue, 4 hospitalised in 24hrs
One killed in Faridpur road accident
Seminar on philosophical challenges of climate change held at NSU
Herath looking forward to working with Hathurusingha for Bangladesh
Mirza Fakhrul hospitalised
Four-day Int’l Plastic Fair begins in city on February 22
Two shops fined for selling expired products in Rajshahi
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft